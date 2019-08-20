Vancouver traffic: Fuel spill from flipped generator closes downtown street
Richards Street in Vancouver was closed early Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (Jim Fong / CTV News Vancouver)
A downtown Vancouver street was closed Tuesday morning after a generator flipped, spilling fuel onto the road.
Richards Street was blocked from West Hastings to West Cordova at around 8 a.m. as crews responded to the spill.
It appeared the generator was being pulled by a truck, and had flipped onto its side.
Firefighters and a hazmat team were brought in to help, and could be seen draining the remaining fuel out of the generator.