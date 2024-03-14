Vancouver sign will be permanent fixture after city council vote

A fixture that's become a popular spot to snap a photo in Vancouver's Coal Harbour will soon have a permanent home in the city.

City council voted unanimously Wednesday to keep the Vancouver sign that was initially only meant to stay up until Dec. 30, 2023.

The bright red fixture was first installed as part of Liven Up Coal Harbour, a winter festival sponsored by Stay Vancouver Hotels.

Coun. Peter Meisnzer, who put the motion forward, told CTV News last month the sign is a great opportunity for Vancouver to be promoted around the world.

"Anyone who's travelled has seen these signs in other cities and I think it's a great opportunity for Vancouverites to show pride for our city, and encourage tourists to come and take pictures with it," he said.

Destination Vancouver's president, Royce Chin, said the sign is right outside their office windows and his staff has seen its presence being a positive experience.

"We’ve seen the sign every day since it was installed in early December, and what we can say is, it’s been a gathering place for people. We can see people passing their camera on to the next group to get their selfies or photos in front of the sign," he told CTV News.

The sign may not stay in Coal Harbour, however, and city staff are looking into possible permanent homes for the installation. Recommendations will be brought back to council later this year.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Martin MacMahon