Vancouver School Board's plan to relocate unique program sparks protest

More than 100 people gathered outside the Vancouver School Board building Wednesday night to protest potential cuts and closures to school programs across the city.

COPE school board trustee Suzie Mah led chants of “No cuts, no closures” in front of the office on Broadway near Granville Street ahead of the VSB’s budget meeting.

"We know that not all students learn the same way. We also know that some students don't want to be in a school that's maxed to capacity and we want to ensure that everybody has access to quality education that meets their needs,” Mah said.

Last week, parents at Ideal Mini School, a high school program for students with unique needs, were told the program will be relocating next year. Students will moved to Churchill Secondary as the district plans to use the mini school’s building to accommodate a growing number students from nearby Sir Wilfred Laurier Elementary.

Churchill administers the Ideal program, which sits in a stand alone building on West 59th Avenue, and where about 100 students learn through collaboration and mentorship.

"I'm neurodivergent and that large, learning environment that's constantly just rapid—kind of nonstop, unharnessed energy—it doesn't work well for me,” said Grade 11 student Sophia Kalley from Ideal Mini School.

Parents and caregivers of students at Ideal Mini School have been granted a one hour meeting with the VSB on Thursday at 5 p.m.

The relocation plan has sparked fears more changes could be on the way.

"This could be your child's program now or in the future,” said Jennifer Uegema, chair of the Ideal Parent Advisory Council.

She’s urging parents to speak up to preserve choice programs, annexes and small schools.

"These programs aren't open to enough children, so really what the school board should be doing is opening them up to more children, not shutting them down," Uegema said.

Last week, the VSB voted to designate Queen Elizabeth Annex as a “surplus,” raising concerns about a potential sale or lease of the property.

"The school board is looking at those schools, underutilized schools, for possible closure,” said Mah.

CTV News asked the VSB chair for an interview Wednesday, but did not receive a response.

During Wednesday evening’s budget meeting, protesters packed the room, even extending to an overflow room.

VSB chair Victoria Jung detailed strategies to address significant structural deficit issues including:

Centralizing non-school based staff in buildings with available space

Combining secondary classes with low enrolment

Increasing lease and rental rates

Moving/consolidating or discontinuing programs

Closing sites that do not have students enrolled

Relocating students attending annex buildings to main school sites, where possible

"I appreciate that any unknown change or future situation can be unsettling, but as a board, we've been charged with a collective responsibility to consider all details and make informed decisions that serve and support our public education system,” Jung said during the budget meeting.

In a letter posted online Jung wrote that board is not closing any annexes in the current budget.

The final budget will be presented at a public board meeting on May 1.