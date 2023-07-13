Vancouver’s weekend line-up: 7 events to check out

Halfway through July, Vancouver has a fully-stacked list of fun things happening over the weekend.

From long-standing festivals to niche-community gatherings, here are seven events to check out in the coming days.

FOLK MUSIC FESTIVAL

Friday kicks off the 46th annual Vancouver Folk Music Festival, a three-day concert series boasting more than 40 music acts.

On July 14, the gates to the festival grounds at Jericho Beach Park will open at 3 p.m., with concerts scheduled until 11 p.m.

Performances are set to run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. for the following two days, and more details about the full lineup are available online.

In addition to concerts, the festival has organized workshops that bring a variety of musicians together on stage—many of whom have never collaborated before—to jam based on a theme, such as “storytellers” or “globetrotters.”

Other highlights include the “Little Folks Village,” a space geared towards families and children, as well as an artisan market.

There will be more than two dozen food vendors on site as well, and adults can enjoy a drink in the beer and wine garden.

After the finale on Sunday, organizers say attendees will be led out of the park by “a parade of hauntingly beautiful lanterns,” sticking with festival tradition.

At the gate, an adult pass will cost anywhere from $80 for a single day to $250 for the whole weekend experience. Discounts are available for people between the ages of 13 and 20 or above 65. Students with ID will also pay less.

'THERE’S NO PLACE LIKE CAMP'

On both Saturday and Sunday, Mountain Equipment Co-op is inviting outdoor enthusiasts to its Vancouver store for a line-up of camping-themed activities and giveaways.

Head to 111 E 2nd Ave. between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to enjoy some of the free events. There will be two workshops each day—one geared at goal setting, and another focused on best packing practices.

The L.A. Foundation is hosting the by-donation workshops, and all proceeds will go towards building scholarships that support women, non-binary and transgender individuals in outdoor adventures.

People will have a chance to win one of four prize packs through an in-store bingo game. A s’mores station will be on site, and free iron-on patches and drinks from Athletic Brewing will also be available.

UNDERWATER THEMED RAVE

The minds behind a Shrek-themed rave in May are bringing an underwater rave to town on Friday. The Big Bubble Rave is “floating down” to The Pearl at 881 Granville St., with the party set to start at 10 p.m.

According to the organizers, MODO-LIVE, the event is already 75 per cent sold out. That means the highest tier ticket option is the only one available, which costs $34.34 with fees.

While there’s no dress code, expect to see some interesting takes on SpongeBob Squarepants characters.

10th ANNUAL BEACH CON

There will be plenty of costumed adults in Kitsilano on Saturday, when cosplay-enthusiasts are set to gather for a so-called Beach-con. According to the event listing, this is the 10th year of the annual gathering, and more than 100 people have RSVP’d on Facebook. Rules and restrictions are posted online for anyone interested in attending the free, unofficial event, which starts at 1 p.m. near the Boat House restaurant at Kitsilano Beach. Organizers ask that people keep their costumes “PG-13,” and to avoid bringing prop weapons.

MOUNT PLEASANT PARK FESTIVAL

A photo booth, bouncy castles, crafts, barbeque food and a movie screening are just some of the activities to expect at the Mount Pleasant Park Festival this Saturday. The free, annual event is hosted by the Mount Pleasant Community Centre Association, and Dave Monks is listed as this year’s feature entertainer.

Games and activities start at 6 p.m. at Ontario and West 15th Avenue. A screening of the Super Mario Brothers Movie is set to begin at dusk—around 8:30 p.m.

MANSION WALKING TOUR AND SOCIAL

During a tongue-in-cheek tour of the University Endowment Lands on Sunday, locals will travel three kilometres by foot while observing the contrast between student housing and mansions in the area. The volunteer group Abundant Housing Vancouver is leading the two-hour “UBC Mansions vs. Students Walking Tour,” which starts at 2 p.m. outside the Starbucks on Dalhousie Road.

“From there, we will check out Musqueam's new leləm̓ development, and then get into the mansions, calmly nestled behind hedges and carefully segregated from UBC's new student housing,” organizers wrote online.

There will also be a social afterwards at a “secret mansion location” in the UEL.

The event listing is full of rhetorical questions, pointing to the irony of a city in the midst of a housing crisis also having an area of land “set aside by the B.C. government, entirely for mansions.”

Spots for the free tour can be reserved online.

CHEAP AND CHEERFUL DAY PARTY

Happy hour will last from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. outside The Birdhouse in Mount Pleasant on Sunday. Described as a queer outdoor party, the “Cheap and Cheerful” event costs just $8 to attend—though that price doesn’t include online fees. Drink specials range from $5 to $9, and the entertainment will consist of four DJs—Krista Mac, Boyfriendyvr, Giselle and Father GoGo Gvasalia.