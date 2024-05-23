VANCOUVER
Edmonton Oilers flag raised at Vancouver City Hall as mayor makes good on bet

Screen grabs from videos posted to social media show the mayor of Vancouver (left) and Edmonton (right) making a wager on who will win Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Screen grabs from videos posted to social media show the mayor of Vancouver (left) and Edmonton (right) making a wager on who will win Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
The Edmonton Oilers' flag is flying at Vancouver City Hall as the mayor makes good on a bet he placed on who would win the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Mayor Ken Sim posted to social media Thursday, ahead of the Oilers first game against the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference final.

"A bet’s a bet…," he wrote. "Cheers to the last Canadian team standing."

In his bet with his Edmonton counterpart Amarjeet Sohi, Sim also said he would wear an Oilers jersey and make a charitable donation if the Canucks were defeated – which they were in a down-to-the-wire Game 7 on Monday.

Sim previously said he and Sohi bandied about other ideas for what would be at stake including having to "rock a bare chest with paint" or getting a tattoo.

"I'm glad saner heads prevailed," he told reporters earlier this month.

