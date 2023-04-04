Vancouver's March home sales down 42.5% from a year ago: B.C. board
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says home sales fell 42.5 per cent in March from a year ago and were 28.4 per cent below the 10-year seasonal average.
Last month's sales totalled 2,535 compared with 4,405 sales in March 2022 and 1,808 in February.
The B.C. board says the numbers signal that March home sales are making a stronger than expected spring showing so far, despite elevated borrowing costs.
It also found there were 4,317 new listings, a 35.5 per cent decrease from March 2022 and 22.3 per cent below the 10-year seasonal average.
The board says the composite benchmark price for all residential properties in Metro Vancouver reached $1,143,900, a 9.5 per cent decrease from March 2022 and a 1.8 per cent increase compared with February.
The board foresees further price increases as the year progresses.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Donald Trump to be arraigned in historic court moment
An extraordinary moment in U.S. history is set to soon unfold in a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday: Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who faces multiple election-related investigations, will surrender to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments.
Police confirm missing Akwesasne man is linked to dead migrants
Authorities investigating the disappearance of an Akwesasne man whose boat was found near the bodies of eight migrants pulled from the St. Lawrence River last week are confirming he is connected to the case.
This is how Canadians would spend the proposed grocery rebate
While Canada's recently announced grocery rebate has yet to be implemented, CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of Canadians who say they already know how they would spend the extra money. While some would use the rebate to stock up on items that regularly appear on their grocery lists, others hope to splurge on more expensive foods they wouldn't normally buy.
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
'He's a war criminal': Elite Putin security officer defects
Gleb Karakulov was an officer in President Vladimir Putin's secretive elite personal security service -- one of the few Russians to flee and go public who have rank, as well as knowledge of intimate details of Putin's life and potentially classified information.
Amqui driver faces first-degree murder charges in Quebec pedestrian deaths
The Quebec man charged after a pickup truck crashed into pedestrians last month is now facing three counts of first-degree murder. According to charges filed today in Amqui, Que., Steeve Gagnon also faces nine counts of attempted murder stemming from the March 13 incident.
Man., Ont., Atlantic Canada storm will have three different outcomes; B.C., Prairies warm up
A Colorado low storm system is expected to bring three different weather patterns to most of eastern Canada over the next few days, with the West Coast and parts of the Prairies seeing a temperature warm-up.
In his own words: How Canada's Jeremy Hansen feels about upcoming Artemis II mission
Jeremy Hansen will be the first Canadian to orbit the moon, something he says is an honour after a lifetime dream of going to space.
Battle looms between Canadian defence officials, decision-makers after federal budget
A battle is brewing between Canadian defence officials and federal decision-makers as the Trudeau government looks for ways to save billions of dollars over the next few years.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE @ 11:15 A.M.
LIVE @ 11:15 A.M. | Vancouver Island lottery winner comes forward to claim $55M prize
A Vancouver Island resident has stepped forward to claim the $55-million Lotto Max jackpot that was drawn more than a month ago.
-
6 new provincial ridings recommended for B.C.
The BC Electoral Boundaries Commission has just released its final report on evolving electoral districts in the province, and has recommended adding six new ridings.
-
B.C. to spend billions on plan to build more homes to ease housing crisis
The British Columbia government will invest billions of dollars to ease a housing "crisis that is touching people in every corner of the province," Premier David Eby said.
Calgary
-
Alberta to announce new measures to boost transit safety, battle violent crime
Alberta's provincial government will be announcing new measures to tackle transit safety and violent crime.
-
Man taken into custody, multiple people injured in downtown Calgary stabbings and assault
At least three people were stabbed and a fourth assaulted in an attempted robbery on Monday amid a violent spree in downtown Calgary.
-
Calgary police arrest suspects in Erlton CTrain stabbing
Calgary police took two people into custody on Tuesday after a stabbing at the Erlton LRT Station.
Edmonton
-
'Brutal, not gentle densification': Windsor Park up in arms over council allowing more development
After hearing from concerned residents, city council approved Monday the rezoning of land in Windsor Park to accommodate a proposed six-storey apartment building with 172 units.
-
Alberta to announce new measures to boost transit safety, battle violent crime
Alberta's provincial government will be announcing new measures to tackle transit safety and violent crime.
-
Donald Trump to be arraigned in historic court moment
An extraordinary moment in U.S. history is set to soon unfold in a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday: Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who faces multiple election-related investigations, will surrender to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments.
Toronto
-
'Potent' weather system tracking towards Ontario
A potentially powerful weather system that could bring a severe thunderstorm threat to parts southern Ontario is on track to hit Wednesday.
-
Woman followed to her Toronto home and sexually assaulted in unsettling incident
Police are making a public appeal for information after a woman was followed to her home in Scarborough by an unknown suspect and then sexually assaulted.
-
'Once-in-a-generation' shift to remote working leads to record vacancy in Toronto offices
The number of vacant office spaces in downtown Toronto has reached a level unseen in 28 years as the sector goes through a 'once-in-a-generation evolution,' according to a new report.
Montreal
-
Amqui driver faces first-degree murder charges in Quebec pedestrian deaths
The Quebec man charged after a pickup truck crashed into pedestrians last month is now facing three counts of first-degree murder. According to charges filed today in Amqui, Que., Steeve Gagnon also faces nine counts of attempted murder stemming from the March 13 incident.
-
Former Quebec anesthetist charged with manslaughter
A woman in her 50s who worked as an anesthetist was arrested by police last Thursday for her alleged role in the death of an octogenarian during surgery in Laval more than three years ago. Isabelle Desormeau, 52, was under investigation by the Laval police department (SPL) for some time before her arrest.
-
Refugee groups denounce Roxham Road closure in Quebec
A coalition of community groups that help asylum seekers has slammed the decision by Canada and the United States to review the Safe Third Country Agreement and close Roxham Road. The group says the move violates the basic human rights of the most vulnerable who are knocking on the country's door to seek help.
Winnipeg
-
Announcement coming on suspicious death investigation
The Winnipeg Police Service is set to make an announcement on Tuesday afternoon regarding a suspicious death.
-
Manitoba's Crown-owned auto insurer to undergo review after costs, staff rise
The Manitoba government is ordering an external review of its automobile insurance Crown corporation, where costs and staffing levels have risen.
-
Crash on icy road leaves Winnipeg man dead
A Winnipeg man is dead after both he and another driver lost control on the ice-covered surface of a Manitoba highway on Monday
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigate parking lot confrontation caught on video
Police are investigating after a video showing a violent altercation between a driver and a parking attendant at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon after the Blades game on Sunday went viral on social media.
-
Zellers makes its return to Saskatoon
The highly anticipated wait is over as Zellers is set to open in Saskatoon on Tuesday.
-
Saskatoon Fire Department saw increase in call volume in 2022
The Saskatoon Fire Department answered calls for nearly 22,000 incidents in 2022.
Regina
-
Significant warm up expected across southern Sask.
A significant warm up is in the forecast for much of southern Saskatchewan, with temperatures expected to reach double digit highs as soon as Sunday and Monday.
-
Masking in Sask. health facilities to revert back to pre-pandemic rules, province says
According to the Government of Saskatchewan, a change in policy is coming for mask mandates in the province's health care facilities.
-
This is how Canadians would spend the proposed grocery rebate
While Canada's recently announced grocery rebate has yet to be implemented, CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of Canadians who say they already know how they would spend the extra money. While some would use the rebate to stock up on items that regularly appear on their grocery lists, others hope to splurge on more expensive foods they wouldn't normally buy.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. premier King promises 'positive politics' after opposition cut to five seats
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King's decision to go to the polls early paid off with a massive win for his Progressive Conservatives on Monday night.
-
Gas prices increase in Nova Scotia after interrupter clause invoked
Motorists in Nova Scotia are paying more at the pumps for regular self-serve gasoline Tuesday after the province's Utility and Review Board invoked its interrupter clause.
-
N.S., N.B. urged to apply for federal cash to protect land link from rising seas
Canada's infrastructure minister is urging Nova Scotia and New Brunswick to apply for federal funding to protect the land link between their provinces from climate change-related flooding.
London
-
Alarming trend of nicotine vaping among youth: Study
A new study out of London shows some alarming new numbers when it comes to teens and vaping. The joint research from Western University and Brescia says 26 per cent of high school students have vaped in the past month.
-
Vehicle driven into group of people in Woodstock
Charges have been laid after a vehicle was driven into a group of people, hitting one person. Just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to an incident in the area of South Alley and Light Street.
-
18 year old arrested in relation to a shooting in London's north end
Charges have been laid against one man after police responded to a shooting in the city's north end in February.
Northern Ontario
-
opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
-
Wanted federal offender known to frequent these Ontario cities
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 60-year-old man who is accused of breaching his statutory release.
-
Freezing rain warning across the northeast, travel not recommended
Environment Canada upgraded its weather alerts to warnings in the northeast from Sault Ste. Marie to Mattawa and Parry Sound to Sudbury due to freezing rain saying travel is not recommended.
Kitchener
-
Fatal collision in Woolwich Township under investigation
A 50-year-old from Kitchener has died after an early morning collision in Woolwich Township.
-
Youth arrested in connection to December shooting in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police say a Waterloo youth has been arrested in connection to a shooting last year.
-
Another person comes forward reporting a suspicious man using public transit: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says they’re receiving another report about a suspicious man using public transit and approaching females.