Suspect shot after 'number of people' stabbed in downtown Vancouver: police

A "number of people" were stabbed in downtown Vancouver Wednesday before the suspect was shot by police, authorities say.

The Vancouver Police Department put out a short statement on social media around noon, saying officers were on scene after a "violent incident" near Robson and Hamilton streets.

Mainul Ismal, a delivery driver who was picking up an order in the area, witnessed what he described as the "really terrible" incident that unfolded inside a 7-Eleven. He says it began with a man approaching the counter, lifting his shirt and showing a large knife tucked in his waistband.

Ismal says it appeared to him that the suspect was trying to commit a theft. Although two employees raised their hands in the air, telling the man to take whatever he wanted, Ismal says the suspect "got angry" and "got out his knife and tried to stab them."

The witness said he was unsure how many people were stabbed, but that there appeared to be either one or two victims.

Ismal also shared video with CTV News, showing three officers – two with guns drawn and one who appears to be wielding a Taser – surrounding the counter of the store.

"Move over right now, move over," an officer shouts. No one is visible behind the counter.

The video does not capture what happened next, but a woman can be heard screaming as four shots ring out in quick succession. After a brief pause, another six shots can be heard.

A woman can then be heard crying, as someone asks, "Are you OK, ma'am?"

This is a developing story and will be updated.