VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Vancouver's cruise season kicks off with arrival of Disney Wonder

    A woman is silhouetted on a walkway as the Disney Wonder cruise ship and gantry cranes at port are seen in the distance, in Vancouver, on Monday, August 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck A woman is silhouetted on a walkway as the Disney Wonder cruise ship and gantry cranes at port are seen in the distance, in Vancouver, on Monday, August 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    Cruise ships are once again docking in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour as the industry prepares for a record-breaking season.

    The Disney Wonder is scheduled to arrive Monday morning to kick off the year. It will be the first of 329 cruise ships scheduled to dock at the Canada Place terminal, which will attract approximately 1.27 million people, up two per cent from 2023.

    Last season, the industry saw the return to full boats after years of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

    According to the Port of Vancouver, the cruise industry injects an average of almost $3 million into the local economy for each ship visit, while also providing nearly 7,000 jobs across Canada, $300 million in wages, and contributing $840 million to Canada’s GDP.

    The Disney Wonder will travel to San Diego before coming back in May to start its weekly itinerary from Vancouver to Alaska.

    The season will gradually pick up over the coming months. Several boats are scheduled to depart Vancouver in March and April before the terminals are filled on a daily basis beginning on May 1.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What is caffeine intoxication and how can you prevent it?

    For many Americans, a morning routine is not complete without a cup of joe. The National Coffee Association reports the average American drinks just over three cups daily. And some people opt to get their caffeine through energy drinks or caffeine pills.

    Here's what happened at the 2024 Oscars

    The biggest stars celebrated the year's best performances in film at the 2024 Oscars. Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel returned to emcee the 96th Academy Awards from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News