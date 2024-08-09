VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Vancouver police warn Chinese community after $6M lost to scams this year

    An elderly woman shops for dried goods at a store in Chinatown, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck An elderly woman shops for dried goods at a store in Chinatown, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    More than two dozen Vancouver residents have lost nearly $6 million to scams targeting the city's Chinese community, with some victims sending money to overseas banks after receiving phone calls from fraudsters impersonating Chinese police officers, according to authorities.

    The Vancouver Police Department says financial crime detectives are investigating 26 cases in which Chinese residents were defrauded of thousands of dollars since the start of the year, saying there are likely more victims who have yet to come forward.

    Investigators say all of the victims have fallen prey to three specific types of financial scams.

    The first scam involves a phone call from a spoofed phone number in which the caller claims to be a Chinese police officer. The caller tells the victim they are in trouble with Chinese authorities but they can clear up the matter by sending money to a bank in Hong Kong.

    Another scam involves the perpetrators approaching Chinese seniors and telling them bad luck or ill health will befall the victim or a loved one unless they turn over cash or jewelry.

    "The suspects prey on the victim’s spiritual beliefs and fear that bad things will happen to their loved ones," the department said in a news release Friday. "In some cases, the scammers will exchange jewelry and cash for a worthless gift."

    The third scam involves Chinese job advertisements offering $100 to $300 per day to make jewelry, but once the victim responds to the job ad, they are tricked into a fake romance or investment opportunity, according to police.

    "Vulnerable and unsuspecting people in our community are being tricked into sending thousands of dollars to people they’ve never met," Vancouver police spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said in the release.

    "By the time they realize they’ve been scammed, the fraudsters have disappeared and their money is gone."

    Police are asking the public to spread word about the scams to their friends and family, and to report suspected scams to the Vancouver police non-emergency line at 604-717-3321.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadian men's 4x100 team wins Olympic gold

    Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team has claimed Olympic gold. With Andre De Grasse running the anchor leg, the Canadians posted a winning time of 37.5 seconds in Friday's final.

    Algeria's Imane Khelif wins Olympic women's boxing gold

    Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has won a gold medal Friday at the Paris Olympics, emerging as a champion from a tumultuous run at the Games where she endured intense scrutiny in the ring and online abuse from around the world over misconceptions about her womanhood.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News