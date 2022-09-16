Vancouver police seize weapons from Downtown Eastside tent
Vancouver police say they seized "a number of dangerous weapons" from a tent in the Hastings Street encampment Thursday night.
The so-called "cache" of weapons included a sawed-off shotgun, two replica pistols, ammunition, two cans of bear spray and "various axes, swords, knives, batons and bats," police say in a news release.
The Vancouver Police Department says it launched the investigation earlier in the week, after being told illicit drugs and weapons were being stored inside a tent near Main and Hastings streets.
The VPD says it has seen an increase in calls regarding violence and weapons associated with the tent city.
Assaults in the vicinity of the encampment have increased by 31 per cent since July 1, and assaults with weapons have increased 45 per cent during that time, according to police.
“We continue to see an increase in weapons and violence within the encampment,” says VPD spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin, in the release.
“Not only does this pose safety risks for the community, but now we are also hearing concerns from businesses owners on the Downtown Eastside who have lost staff because they fear coming to work.”
