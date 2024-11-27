UGM's Christmas hampers sparing many families from 'very dim' holiday, recipient says

VANCOUVER, B.C. -

For those struggling financially, it’s often what you don’t have that can come into focus during the holidays.

But thanks to the Union Gospel Mission and its donors, families in need are getting hampers ahead of Christmas.

Items available include the essentials – such as bedding and grocery gift cards to help put together a traditional meal – while kids can pick out new coats and other pieces of clothing as well.

“Without this program, Christmas for us wouldn’t be possible,” Hazel Arnold told CTV News Vancouver, as she filled a hamper along with her two grandchildren. “There’s a lot of families in this neighbourhood that depend on Union Gospel Mission for their Christmas program – a lot of low-income families – and without this program, their Christmases would look very dim as well.”

Under the program, families can pick out a certain dollar amount worth of clothes and other items per adult and child.

For households where money is more than tight, it can be a chance for young people to treat themselves to the little extras many take for granted – something as simple as a bit of makeup or lipstick.

“It’s a really big deal,” said Arnold’s 15-year-old granddaughter. “Because when I first came here, we were living in an RV. And just a little bit of a push, a little bit of help is really good to have…people are going to help you. People are going to lift you up. I love it.”

Given the financial challenges many families are facing following a period of high inflation, the program is perhaps more relevant than ever.

“We know everyone is struggling,” UGM spokesperson Sarah Chew said Wednesday. “This is a way we can make the holidays feel less like a burden and more something to celebrate no matter what you’re going through at home.”

The program has expanded over the years – and thanks to donations, will serve nearly 2,000 families this year.