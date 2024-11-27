Why hockey history says the Canucks should make the playoffs

VANCOUVER
    Vancouver Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen (32) is congratulated by Jake DeBrusk after shutting out the Boston Bruins 2-0 after an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, in Boston.
    As Americans gather for Thanksgiving, hockey history buffs point to late November as a strong indicator of which NHL teams will qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

    “Actually last year it was up, it was 81 per cent of the teams that were in playoff position at U.S. Thanksgiving wound up making the playoffs,” said TSN reporter Farhan Lalji.

    Recent history shows around three-quarters of teams in a playoff position at U.S. Thanksgiving end up making the post-season.

    While the Canucks are not quite at their league-leading pace of last season, the team is still sitting in a playoff spot despite missing key players including J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser and Thatcher Demko for stretches of this season.

    “They've experienced more adversity in the first 20 games than they did at any point last season,” said Lalji. “So for them to still be sitting in playoff position right now and being able to keep their heads above water, I think they're only going to get better.”

    With Brock Boeser returning to the lineup Tuesday, it’s expected all-star netminder Thatcher Demko is also nearing a return. It remains unclear when Miller will return to the lineup from what’s being called an indefinite personal leave.  

