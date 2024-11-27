Missing a log splitter? RCMP seeking rightful owner

Nearly two months after a log splitter was found "abandoned" in downtown Merritt, police are still seeking its rightful owner.

Officers with the Merritt RCMP found a yellow, Champion, nine-tonne splitter on Oct. 7, according to a news release from the detachment.

"To date, the log splitter has not been reported lost or stolen. Police are looking to return it to its rightful owner," Mounties said.

The owner – or anyone with information – is urged to call 250-378-4262. Proof of ownership will be required before the splitter can be claimed, authorities added.

This model currently retails at Canadian Tire for around $1,300.