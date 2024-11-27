B.C. real estate agent who allowed client to conduct viewing unaccompanied agrees to $10K fine

A real estate agent who allowed a client to conduct their own private viewing of a Maple Ridge, B.C., home without a licensed professional present has agreed to a $10,000 fine for the misconduct.

According to a consent order published on the B.C. Financial Services Authority website Wednesday, Nan (Nancy) Wang admitted to facilitating the unaccompanied viewing, which occurred in July 2021.

"Ms. Wang gave her Sentrilock access card directly to her prospective buyer client, who then conducted a private viewing of the property without the presence of Ms. Wang or any other licensed real estate professional," the consent order reads.

"After the buyer viewed the property, the sellers reported to their agent that they found the backdoor of the property had been left open and the front door was unlocked."

The consent order indicates Wang initially told the listing agent that she had given her access card to an unlicensed assistant, who led the viewing. She later admitted to the listing agent that this was untrue and apologized to the agent and his clients.

The incident was reported to the BCFSA in February 2022, and the agency began an investigation, according to the consent order.

When investigators contacted her in June of that year, Wang responded by acknowledging the misconduct and apologizing again.

In the consent order, she admitted that allowing a client to conduct their own unaccompanied house tour constituted conduct unbecoming of a licensee under the provincial Real Estate Services Act.

She also admitted that her failure to attend the showing constituted professional misconduct in three ways: She failed to act in the best interests of her client, failed to act honestly and endangered the safety of the property.

"Ms. Wang’s discipline penalty for the aforementioned misconduct is assessed at $20,000," the consent order reads.

"However, the superintendent (of real estate) agrees to a lesser penalty for Ms. Wang in these circumstances, in recognition of her early rehabilitative steps in the form of remedial education, her acknowledgement and apology for the misconduct to both the affected parties and BCFSA, and her full co-operation with BCFSA’s investigation."

Wang was given three months from the date the consent order was signed to pay her $10,000 fine to the BCFSA.