Vancouver police seek witnesses, victims after string of 'completely unprovoked' attacks Saturday afternoon

Vancouver police are asking victims and witnesses to come forward after a "40-minute crime spree" in the city's Fairview neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.

The Vancouver Police Department said in a news release Sunday that a 38-year-old man was accused of attacking "at least five women" and causing thousands of dollars in property damage.

“Once again, these attacks appear completely unprovoked, and they must have been terrifying for everyone involved,” said VPD spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin, in the release.

“We believe there are more victims, and likely dozens of witnesses, who have information and cellphone video footage that can help the police investigation.”

Calls about the incidents began coming in around noon on Saturday, police said. The callers reported a man, "possibly in psychosis," who was "smashing glass and destroying property" near the intersection of Oak Street and West Broadway, according to police.

"The suspect allegedly approached a 40-year-old woman in her car, made shooting gestures, banged on the vehicle, and tried to open the car door," the VPD release reads.

"When she drove away, the suspect allegedly chased the vehicle down the street."

About 30 minutes later, police said, the suspect allegedly chased joggers, smashing the front door of an apartment building in which they had taken refuge.

"A woman who witnessed that incident was then accosted by the suspect, who allegedly cornered her and demanded her phone," police said.

The suspect soon approached a woman who was walking on Oak Street, grabbed her by the hair and punched her, police alleged. The 25-year-old victim broke free and fled to a nearby building with the help of a bystander, according to the VPD.

Police said investigators are hoping to speak with the bystander.

The suspect allegedly pursued people through the building's hallways and stairwells, threatening them and brandishing a piece of broken glass.

Officers located the man outside a building near Oak Street and West 10th Avenue, and arrested him after a brief struggle, police said.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of glass cuts and because officers believed he was in psychosis, police said. He has since been taken to jail.

“Thankfully, nobody was physically injured during these frightening incidents, however VPD Victim Services staff are working with all of the victims to lend support and deal with the emotional trauma that will likely follow,” said Visintin. “So far, investigators have identified five victims, but we believe there are more victims, and dozens of witnesses, who fled in fear before VPD officers arrived.”

Anyone who has not yet spoken to police and has information or dash cam video from the area should contact police at 604-717-4021, the VPD said.