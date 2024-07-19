Vancouver police seek help finding violent offender wanted Canada-wide

Police in Vancouver are appealing to the public for help finding a man who failed to return to his halfway house this week.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, 42-year-old Elwood Poorman is on day parole and has a history of violent offences. His criminal record includes pleading guilty to manslaughter in September 2020, the BC Prosecution Service confirmed.

Poorman signed out of his halfway house on Tuesday and has not returned as required by the court.

Police describe Poorman as an Indigenous man who is 5’10” tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has short black hair, brown eyes, a tattoo of a tiger and praying hands on his left forearm and a tattoo of a cross with a rose on his left shoulder.

The VPD did not say where Poorman was last seen.

Anyone who sees Poorman or knows his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Elwood Poorman is seen in this image handed out by the Vancouver Police Department.