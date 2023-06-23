Vancouver police investigating city’s 9th homicide of 2023

Vancouver police are investigating after a body was found in an abandoned house in East Vancouver late Wednesday night.

In a news release Friday, the Vancouver Police Department said officers were called to the vacant property near Renfrew Street and East 8 Avenue just before 10 p.m. after a passerby found the body.

The death marks the city’s ninth homicide of the year.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD’s homicide unit at 604-717-2500.