Vancouver police investigating city’s 9th homicide of 2023

Vancouver police are investigating after a body was found in an abandoned house in East Vancouver late Wednesday night. Vancouver police are investigating after a body was found in an abandoned house in East Vancouver late Wednesday night.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener