Vancouver police ID victim, suspect in city's first homicide of 2024

A 39-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with Vancouver's first homicide of 2024, according to police.

Dwight William Kematch was arrested around 1 a.m. Sunday after police responded to a 911 call from a home near the intersection of Knight Street and 33rd Avenue.

The Vancouver Police Department says the suspect was found inside the home where the victim's body was also discovered. Police tape could be seen around a home on Henry Street, one block west of Knight Street.

Investigators have identified the victim as 31-year-old Alexander Lo of Vancouver.

The VPD's homicide unit is leading the investigation. Police declined to confirm the manner of death on Monday.

In a statement announcing the homicide investigation, the department said there is "no risk to the public" associated with the incident.

Kematch remains in police custody.