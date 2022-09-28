Vancouver Park Board cites safety reasons for change to wellness checks at tents

On Sept. 12, two Vancouver park rangers on a routine patrol came across a tent by the pond at Andy Livingstone Park. They conducted a check, and found the tent empty, with drug paraphernalia inside. Both the tent and its contents were then removed and discarded.

It’s just one example of what’s become a regular part of park ranger duties in the city: checking on tents set up in local parks. In ranger reports obtained through a freedom of information request by CTV News, there were numerous occasions where rangers documented performing such checks, often talking with the people inside and informing them of the park board bylaw that allows overnight camping, but requires temporary shelters to be dismantled and moved by 8 a.m.

In another check on the same day, rangers spoke with a man and woman in a tent at MacLean Park.

“The individuals stated they were staying in the park for one more night and will be leaving in the morning,” the report read. “Rangers also observed the area to be clean, and they also had a blue tarp underneath their tent for safety. Rangers let the individuals know that the a.m. rangers may come for follow up to make sure their belongings are packed in the morning.”

Now, park rangers have been instructed to temporarily change their approach when conducting wellness checks on tents around the city.

The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation has confirmed its safe operating procedure for staff carrying out such checks is currently under review, and in the meantime, rangers are to conduct checks "verbally," or from the outside.

Previously, if rangers did not receive a response from a tent or shelter, they could open it to look inside, a step which could help determine if someone inside may need medical help, or if there was anything of concern inside the tent. The park board said the change is related to safety, but did not provide any further explanation.

“This is to ensure the safety of staff and park users across the city,” the board said in a statement.

“We are planning to have this review completed as soon as possible with support from the city’s organizational health and safety team.”

CTV News has been told the move is leading to ranger concerns about not being able to make sure the occupants of a tent are OK, along with possibly having to leave a tent in a park despite the bylaw, if no response is received and further investigation is prohibited.

Rangers have sometimes come across weapons, as well. CTV News has learned one incident included a disturbing discovery in Andy Livingstone Park on Sept. 17, in which rangers encountered a tent in a playground with a knife inside.

CTV News requested an interview with the city or park board regarding the change in approach as well as the review, including when it was launched and why it is being conducted. In response, the board said no further information would be shared at this time.