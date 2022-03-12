Vancouver makes last-minute changes to summer patio program after industry complaints
After facing harsh criticism from industry associations for its 2022 guidelines for summer patios at restaurants, bars and breweries, the City of Vancouver has made changes that it says will streamline the program.
The BC Craft Brewers Guild and the BC Restaurant and Food Services Association complained last week that the city's new rules had created extra costs and "red tape" for business owners, and would result in fewer opportunities for patio dining in Vancouver this summer.
On Friday, the city announced changes made in response to the industry's criticisms.
In a news release, city staff highlighted three specific changes that have been made.
First, drawing requirements have been simplified to allow businesses that previously had patios approved under the city's "Temporary Expedited Patio Permit" system to resubmit the same technical drawings they submitted with their original application. Drawings must be accurate and scaled, but they do not need to be produced by a professional architect, according to the city.
Second, businesses can transfer up to 50 per cent of their existing capacity from indoors to a patio, a change the city said would provide "much more flexibility."
Third, curbside patios will continue to be allowed to extend in front of neighbouring businesses, as they were during the TEPP period in 2020 and 2021.
"This change will allow many restaurants to achieve the same patio that they had last year, and make it easier for the City to shift patios around utilities, avoid trapped parking spaces, and create loading areas and accessible parking spaces," the city said in its release.
Under the TEPP in 2020 and 2021, the City of Vancouver waived fees for patios and loosened the regulatory process for approving them in an effort to help businesses survive and thrive during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program saw nearly 700 patio permits issued last summer, but the program has not been renewed for 2022.
The change means that businesses looking to set up a patio this year must pay a non-refundable application fee, plus a fee per square metre if their patio is approved.
Still, Ian Tostenson, the president and CEO of the BC Restaurant and Food Services Association, expressed satisfaction with the city's revised approach for 2022.
“Over the last very difficult two years, the City of Vancouver has been responsive to the needs of the hospitality industry,” Tostenson said in the city's release.
“Again, city staff and councillors stood by us to make some last-minute but substantial changes to help with this summer’s patio program. A sincere thanks to the city and our partners at the BC Craft Brewers Guild for coming together to make this happen. This approach will serve us well for the future.”
