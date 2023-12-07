VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    Vancouver fire department warning about scam phone calls

    Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services has put out a warning about a scam where someone "aggressively" asks for money over the phone, claiming it is being collected on the department's behalf.

    VFRS posted about the scam on social media, saying the department never calls, emails, or texts people asking for money. Spokesperson Matthew Trudeau, in an email, said fees for permits or fines are not collected in this manner.

    The warning was shared after the city received a 311 complaint about a call from someone who said they were with the fire department who was "aggressively asking for money and payment," Trudeau said, adding that police have been notified.

    "The concern is that one person has gotten this phone call, there may be others who have gotten them that we don’t know about," Trudeau added.

    The fire department also raises money for charity but doesn't solicit donations in this manner.

