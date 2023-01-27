Vancouver draw will determine who gets to pay six figures for a bottle of Scotch

A draw will be held at the BC Liquor Store at Cambie Street and 39th Avenue in Vancouver Friday to determine who will win the opportunity to pay $110,000 for a bottle of Scotch whisky.

The bottle in question is one of only 100 Bowmore ARC-52 bottles, and it's the centrepiece of a rare whisky sale being held by the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch.

The 52-year-old whisky is packaged in a "futuristic vessel" designed by British luxury car manufacturer Aston Martin. It was matured in two cask styles: American Oak Hogshead and European Oak Butt, with half of the bottle in each.

"This single malt promises unquestionable complexity, but is perfectly balanced by bringing together these individual styles in equal parts," reads a description on the BCLIQUOR website.

BC Liquor Stores have a long history of selling rare and expensive bottles of Scotch, with the priciest offerings typically available only to the winner of a special draw.

Last year, a draw was held for the right to purchase a $140,000 bottle of The Glenlivet 80-Year-Old, and global whisky expert Nate Gana told CTV News he expected the value of the spirit to increase significantly.

"Whisky is not a drink," Gana said at the time. "It is a collectible."

Collectors interested in purchasing the Bowmore ARC-52 bottle will need to head to the BC Liquor Store on Cambie Street to fill out a paper ballot between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday.

The draw will be held at 7:15 p.m., and the winner must be present to make their purchase.

A bottle of Bowmore Prestige 1969 is also being offered through the draw. The price tag for that offering is "only" $49,500.