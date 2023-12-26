Vancouver consignment store sees uptick in sales as shoppers prioritize second-hand items

A Vancouver consignment store says it’s seen consumer habits shift in the past year, resulting in a renewed interest in second-hand goods.

Turnabout Luxury Resale, which has eight locations, has seen an increase in sales, according to CJ James, director of client relations with the retailer.

James said the store’s South Granville location had a lineup out the door on Boxing Day as people sought out last-minute deals.

“Consumers are being very strategic with what they’re buying,” she said. “They’re very into craftsmanship – you know, quality.”

James said instead of purchasing new items, many consumers are trading their belongings for used bags and accessories. She added that people are viewing second-hand items in a new light.

“People are appreciating it more,” she said.

Emily Boston, a policy analyst with the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, said this year, the organization has noticed consumers favouring resale markets as people look for ways to ease rising costs.

“Turning to things like consignment stores or upcycled clothing is a great way to do that,” she said.

Boston said Boxing Day is an important day for local, independent retailers as they aim to end 2023 in the black.

“For many of them, it’s going to be the difference between keeping their doors open or having to close,” she said.

According to a survey by Angus Reid, which sampled around 1,500 Canadians between Nov. 28 and 30, participants favoured online stores like Amazon on Black Friday instead of local, independent retailers.