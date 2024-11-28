Vancouver city council votes to keep natural gas out of new builds

After two days of debate, Vancouver city council rejected a motion to re-allow natural gas heating in new construction.

A total of 142 speakers signed up to voice their opinions to council, most of whom argued against bringing back natural gas due to climate change. Others posited natural gas is the more pragmatic option economically.

Vancouver has banned natural gas for heating and hot water in new homes since 2022 in an effort to meet climate targets. Last July, Coun. Brian Montague began the push to reverse the ban, citing housing affordability and fast-tracking construction.

A city staff report says neither option would affect affordability or construction speed. Burning natural gas in buildings accounts for about 57 per cent of carbon emissions in Vancouver, according to the report.

“What we’ve heard resoundingly over the last number of days is that we need to prioritize climate leadership, stay the course, show courage, do the right thing,” said ABC Coun. Lisa Dominato during Wednesday’s discussion period.

Meanwhile, Mayor Ken Sim said he would vote against allowing natural gas “if banning it would have an impact.”

“Whether we like it or not, even if we shut down the city of Vancouver it won’t make a difference in decreasing the rate of change of worldwide temperatures,” he said.

The vote Wednesday was a 5-5 tie, meaning the motion was defeated. Voting to allow natural gas heating were Mayor Sim and ABC councillors Sarah Kirby Yung, Montague, Mike Klassen and Lenny Zhou. Greens Adriane Carr and Pete Fry, plus Rebecca Bligh, Peter Meiszner and Dominato with ABC were against.

Natural gas will remain allowed for cooking and fireplaces.