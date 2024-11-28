VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • RCMP cruiser rear-ended on Highway 1 in Burnaby

    Share

    There were delays on Highway 1 in Burnaby Wednesday night after a pickup truck crashed into an RCMP cruiser parked at the side of the road.

    The Burnaby RCMP told CTV News the officer was parked just east of Kensington Avenue while “investigating a file and assisting a motorist,” when just after 9:30 p.m. the truck travelling west struck the police vehicle from behind, while the officer was inside.

    Both vehicles were severely damaged, and both the truck driver and the officer were taken to hospital with reportedly minor injuries.

    Traffic slowed down on Highway 1 westbound for a few hours as crews blocked the right two lanes.

    The crash remains under investigation.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News