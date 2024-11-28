RCMP cruiser rear-ended on Highway 1 in Burnaby

There were delays on Highway 1 in Burnaby Wednesday night after a pickup truck crashed into an RCMP cruiser parked at the side of the road.

The Burnaby RCMP told CTV News the officer was parked just east of Kensington Avenue while “investigating a file and assisting a motorist,” when just after 9:30 p.m. the truck travelling west struck the police vehicle from behind, while the officer was inside.

Both vehicles were severely damaged, and both the truck driver and the officer were taken to hospital with reportedly minor injuries.

Traffic slowed down on Highway 1 westbound for a few hours as crews blocked the right two lanes.

The crash remains under investigation.