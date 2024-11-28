Search for missing man with dementia called off in Saanich, B.C.

Search-and-rescue volunteers have called off their search for a missing 64-year-old man with dementia in the Mount Douglas area near Victoria, according to the man's family.

Chris Dube disappeared from the Broadmead Lodge care facility in Saanich on Saturday evening.

Earlier this week, officials from the facility said they were "deeply concerned" about the man's safety and were working closely with police and the family to support the search effort.

Brittany Dube, the missing man's niece, says the search was called off Wednesday night, describing the decision as "heartbreaking."

At the time of his disappearance, Dube was reportedly wearing a baseball cap, a winter coat with a Cleveland Browns logo and a Reebok backpack with a purple pattern.

A news release from Saanich police describes the missing man as standing about 5'6" with blue eyes, shaggy brown hair and a grey goatee.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Saanich police at 250-475-4321.