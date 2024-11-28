Downtown Vancouver hospital lights up for the holidays

St. Paul’s Hospital in downtown Vancouver kicked off the holiday season with a bang Wednesday night.

Fireworks shot from the roof at the launch of the annual Lights of Hope display, meant to spread joy for hospital patients and passersby throughout the coming month.

The annual fundraiser has brought in more than $53.7 million for the St. Paul’s Foundation since 1998, according to the organization. This year, they hope to bring in $3.7 million for medical research and patient care.

“Tonight is all about providing hope for people,” said St. Paul’s Foundation president and CEO Sheila Biggers. “Right now there are people in the hospital who are lonely and facing big health challenges, and they can look at the window and see the whole community rooting for them.”

The hospital will be illuminated until Jan. 3.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Kraig Krause