Vancouver city council to vote on motion allocating funding for more police, nurses
Vancouver city council is expected to vote on a motion today launching a flagship promise by the city's new mayor to hire more police and mental health nurses, but the idea facing pushback.
Mayor Ken Sim campaigned on a promise to hire 100 more officers and 100 mental health nurses for programs that partner police with nurses to respond to non-emergency mental health calls.
The motion before council would earmark $4.5 million to the police and $1.5 million to the health authority from the city's operating budget to start hiring in January.
The idea, which is expected to cost a total of $20 million a year, has already received significant criticism from more than two dozen people speaking against the motion at an earlier meeting.
The mayor's office called the promise a vital component to bolster Vancouver's front-line response to the mental health and addictions crisis in the city.
Stacy Ashton, chair of the BC Crisis Line Network, says involving officers when a person is in a mental health crisis can be "hugely anxiety-provoking" if someone doesn't trust the police.
