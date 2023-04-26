Vancouver city council to decide on reduced parking meter fees in Chinatown

Vancouver’s Chinatown may be getting more help to revitalize the historic neighbourhood.

City council is set to vote Wednesday on a proposal to reduce parking fees in an effort to encourage more visitors to the area.

City staff are recommending that on-street parking meter fees in Chinatown be set at $2 per hour from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fees currently range from $1 to $5 per hour during the day and between $1 to $3 at night.

The price change is expected to cost the city $355,000, which is 20 per cent of the annual revenue of the neighbourhood’s parking meters.

The goal is to reduce the cost of parking on the most expensive blocks, and to provide clear and consistent pricing to customers—regardless of where or when they park.

The area has struggled to attract visitors in recent years due to a sharp rise in crime and vandalism.

“We've had four or five disasters years with COVID, all the vandalism on cultural institutions, the graffiti, the social disorder, the overdose crisis in the Downtown Eastside, which we were right beside,” said Jordan Eng, president of the Chinatown Business Improvement Association.

He’s happy that council has made revitalizing the area a priority.

“We're really pleased that this is just one of many steps that will help to restore the neighborhood,” said Eng.

City staff are hopeful that reducing parking fees will encourage people to come back and visit.

Staff recommendations are based on a survey that was done in the community.

Although some businesses wanted free parking during certain times of day, others recognized that could result in a lack of turnover and less availability.

Eng says the measure could deter visitors from choosing to go to areas with free or less expensive parking, like Richmond, over Vancouver.

“This really simplifies the parking rates in the area. We’re hoping to encourage more visitors, more foot traffic, because that's what we need to support the businesses in the neighborhood,” said Eng.

If approved the pilot project would run until the end of 2024.

In February, the federal government pledged $1.8 million in funding to support efforts to revitalize the area.

The Vancouver Chinatown Foundation said the bulk of that money would be used to modernize buildings with new lighting, signage and awnings.

A month prior to that announcement, Vancouver council unanimously approved a $2.1-million plan to "uplift" Chinatown, addressing vandalism and safety concerns that have arisen since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.