Vancouver Canucks, Nils Aman agree to 2-year contract extension

Vancouver -

The Vancouver Canucks and forward Nils Aman have agreed to a two-year-contract extension, the club announced Friday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Aman has one year remaining on his current contract. The new deal will kick in next season.

The 23-year-old Sweden made his season debut for the Canucks on Friday night and pitched in two assists.

He has also produced eight goals and seven assists in 15 games with the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks this season.

Last season, he had four goals and 12 assists in 68 games in Vancouver.

“Nils has worked hard on his development since we brought him into our organization,” said Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin in a statement. “He is a smart two-way hockey player who uses his speed to his advantage. We will continue to work with Nils to help him grow and improve his game.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2023.