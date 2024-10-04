VANCOUVER
    Woman charged with murder after East Vancouver stabbing

    One day after a man was stabbed to death in East Vancouver, a 27-year-old woman has been charged with murder.

    Emergency responders found the victim, 34-year-old Brian Matthew Clayton, at a residential building in the city's Joyce-Collingwood neighbourhood shortly after midnight Thursday.

    Clayton died before he could be transported to hospital, authorities said.

    On Friday, the Vancouver Police Department announced one count of second-degree murder has been approved against Dolly Patricia Capoose.

    Police said the suspect, who was arrested Thursday morning, remains in custody.

    Authorities have provided few details about the circumstances surrounding the stabbing, but said the victim and suspect knew each other.

