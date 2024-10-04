VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Fraudster stole $20K worth of gold jewelry from New Westminster senior, police say

    A photo shows the back of a New Westminster police officer's jacket. (Twitter, New Westminster Police Department) A photo shows the back of a New Westminster police officer's jacket. (Twitter, New Westminster Police Department)
    A New Westminster senior is out $20,000 worth of gold jewelry after being approached by a scammer outside her home.

    The New Westminster Police Department shared the story in a news release Friday, but confirmed to CTV News that the incident occurred on Sept. 18.

    According to police, the victim was outside her residence in the city's Uptown neighbourhood when she was approached by a woman in her mid-30s.

    "The fraudster engaged the victim in brief conversation before giving the victim fake gold jewelry and stealing the real jewelry worn by the victim," the NWPD said in its release.

    "The stolen jewelry included several rings and a necklace with an approximate value of $20,000."

    Police described the suspect as 5'2" to 5'5" tall with a medium build and "medium skin tone." She was wearing a white head scarf and a long white dress.

    Police said they're investigating and asked anyone with information that could lead to the identification of the suspect to come forward.

    "The victim is heartbroken. Her jewelry that was stolen had tremendous sentimental value," said Sgt. Andrew Leaver, in the release.

    The NWPD said its officers encounter "several different scams" involving fake gold in the city. Sometimes, the fake gold is sold for cash, while on other occasions it is used to distract people while their real jewelry is stolen.

    Police said fraudsters "have been known to be overly friendly," and warned that people should be "especially aware" of strangers trying to touch them unnecessarily. Those who are caregivers for seniors are also urged to remain vigilant.

    “People using mobility devices are approached by these fraudsters,” Leaver said. “If they’re impeding your movement, please call for help and draw attention to yourself.”

    Fraud victims and those with information about this specific case are encouraged to call the NWPD at 604-525-5411, police said. 

