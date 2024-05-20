VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Vancouver Canucks eliminated from Stanley Cup playoffs

    Vancouver Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs stops Edmonton Oilers' Connor Brown during the first period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, in Vancouver, on Monday, May 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns Vancouver Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs stops Edmonton Oilers' Connor Brown during the first period in Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, in Vancouver, on Monday, May 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns
    A 3-2 defeat by the Edmonton Oilers Monday night ended the playoff run for the Vancouver Canucks.

    The Oilers are the sole Canadian team remaining in the race for the Stanley Cup and will play the Dallas Stars in a series that starts Thursday.

    Cody Ceci, Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for the Oilers, while Stuart Skinner made 15 saves.

    In the third period, Conor Garland and Filip Hronek replied for Vancouver. Playing his 10th playoff game, rookie Arturs Silovs made 26 saves for Vancouver.

    After learning that their leading goal-scorer, Brock Boeser, was sidelined due to a reported blood-clotting issue, the Canucks were forced to juggle their forward lines on Monday.

    Garland ignited the crowd at 8:33 of the third period, breaking Skinner's shutout bid with an unassisted shot from the slot. The Canucks amped up the pressure, and Hronek got the home side within one with his first goal of the playoffs, with 4:36 left in the third. But the comeback bid ultimately fell short.

    The Canucks were making their first playoff appearance in front of fans since 2015, when they fell in the first round to the Calgary Flames. Despite losing Vezina Trophy nominee Thatcher Demko to injury after the first game of Round 1, the Canucks advanced past the first round for the first time since the 2020 playoff bubble.

    With a file from CTV News Vancouver's Lisa Steacy.  

