Two people are facing charges after a crowd confronted Vancouver police officers who were trying to arrest a teenager on the city's Downtown Eastside Thursday afternoon.

According to a statement, a 17-year-old who was arrested for allegedly possessing a large machete and bear spray was resisting police and yelling at them when "an angry crowd" confronted the officers.

"A metal water bottle was thrown from an onlooker, narrowly missing one of the officers head," police added.

The teen, who is a Surrey resident, is facing charges of possessing drugs for the purpose of trafficking, carrying concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Vancouver's Trevor Goesen, 34, was arrested a short time later in connection with the bottle throwing.

"He was also found to be in possession of a large machete and bear spray, and is facing a charge of assault related to possession of a weapon to be used against a police officer," police said. "He is also believed to be in breach of several court-ordered conditions."

A third man, who is 20 years old, was also arrested for breach of the peace.