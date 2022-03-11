Vancouver bakery temporarily changes name to remove the word 'Russian'

A bakery in downtown Vancouver is temporarily changing its name after receiving hateful messages. (CTV) A bakery in downtown Vancouver is temporarily changing its name after receiving hateful messages. (CTV)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener