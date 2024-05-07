Victoria police release photo of cyclist alleged to have spit into open car window

Police in Victoria have released a photo of a man who allegedly spit into the open window of a car last month.

The investigation into the incident began on April 19, when the Victoria Police Department received a report from a man who was driving along Dallas Road with his father around 4:30 p.m.

"A cyclist spat at both of them through an open passenger window while at a three-way intersection near Cook Street. The spit struck the father in the face and the cyclist continued down Cook Street and out of view of the driver," a Tuesday news release from VicPD says.

"It is unknown at this time what provoked the assault."

Authorities say they have not yet been able to identify the suspect and are urging anyone with information to call the E-Comm Report Desk at (250) 995-7654 ext 1.