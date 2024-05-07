VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Suspect broke into 2nd floor of New Westminster townhouse, police say

    A photo shows the back of a New Westminster police officer's jacket. (Twitter, New Westminster Police Department) A photo shows the back of a New Westminster police officer's jacket. (Twitter, New Westminster Police Department)
    Share

    Police in New Westminster say they’re investigating after an alleged break-and-enter at a townhouse over the weekend.

    Around 10 p.m. on Sunday, a resident called the police after returning home to hear someone inside their bedroom on the second floor.

    The suspect likely got inside by climbing the exterior of the building, located in the area of Edinburgh and 20th streets, police said.

    Officers and police dogs searched the townhouse but couldn’t locate the suspect, who they believe fled before arrival.

    The New Westminster Police Department is asking the public to submit CCTV or dash cam footage of the area between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.

    “We don’t have a description of the suspect, which is why we’re appealing for CCTV and dash cam footage,” said Sgt. Andrew Leaver in a news release Tuesday.

    “Additionally, we want residents to know if you ever feel like something’s not right in your home, don’t hesitate to leave the home, and call 9-1-1. We will be there immediately.”

    Anyone with information about the incident or video is asked to call the NWPD at 604-525-5411.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News