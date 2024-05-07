Suspect broke into 2nd floor of New Westminster townhouse, police say

Police in New Westminster say they’re investigating after an alleged break-and-enter at a townhouse over the weekend.

Around 10 p.m. on Sunday, a resident called the police after returning home to hear someone inside their bedroom on the second floor.

The suspect likely got inside by climbing the exterior of the building, located in the area of Edinburgh and 20th streets, police said.

Officers and police dogs searched the townhouse but couldn’t locate the suspect, who they believe fled before arrival.

The New Westminster Police Department is asking the public to submit CCTV or dash cam footage of the area between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.

“We don’t have a description of the suspect, which is why we’re appealing for CCTV and dash cam footage,” said Sgt. Andrew Leaver in a news release Tuesday.

“Additionally, we want residents to know if you ever feel like something’s not right in your home, don’t hesitate to leave the home, and call 9-1-1. We will be there immediately.”

Anyone with information about the incident or video is asked to call the NWPD at 604-525-5411.