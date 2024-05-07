B.C. massage therapist banned from touching parts of female patients' bodies

A B.C. massage therapist has been prohibited from massaging certain parts of female patients' bodies while a misconduct investigation is underway, according to the professional regulator.

Stephen Glover, of Powell River, is being investigated after a patient submitted a complaint to the College of Massage Therapists of B.C.

The woman he treated alleged that he "provided a draping option to the patient that involved the complete exposure of a sensitive area of the patient's body" and that he "massaged a sensitive area of the patient’s body," according to a notification posted online Tuesday.

While the allegations have not been proven, the college issued an interim order restricting Glover's practise "to protect the public."

The area that Glover is not allowed to treat is described in detail and encompasses, basically, the entire front torso below the collarbone and above the hips.

"This limit includes treating over the draping," the interim order says.

Glover is also required to post a notice of these limits, approved by the college, anywhere he is working.