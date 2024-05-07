11% decrease year-over-year in toxic drug deaths, B.C.'s March data shows

At least 192 people died in B.C. from toxic drugs in March, the latest data from the provincial coroner shows.

That figure, released Tuesday, marks an 11 per cent decrease compared to March 2024. It's the third month in a row the province has seen a year-over-year decrease in toxic drug deaths.

So far this year, at least 572 people have died from the toxic drug supply, with about seven in 10 of the victims between the ages of 30 and 59. The data also revealed that, while nearly 75 per cent of those killed were men, death among females rose year-over-year.

"These were people with hopes, dreams and stories cut tragically short by a crisis that continues to challenge us deeply," Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside said in a statement.

"These losses underscore the urgency with which we must continue to respond to this public-health emergency. We remember not only those we've lost but also their families and friends left to grieve."

According to the BC Coroners Service, the province's unregulated drug supply is the leading cause of death for British Columbians between the ages of 10 and 59. Since the province declared a public-health emergency in April 2016, at least 14,400 people have died from toxic drugs in B.C.

B.C. seeks change to decriminalization

The latest data came as Ottawa approved B.C.'s request for a change to its decriminalization pilot project, which recriminalized the use of drugs in public places.

Premier David Eby made the request to Health Canada last month, after facing repeated criticism from politicians, health-care workers and police. His request was approved Tuesday.

The province is one year into its three-year pilot project, which decriminalized possession of small amounts of certain illegal drugs, including heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. A Health Canada exemption was issued to allow the pilot to proceed.