Vancouver art and music studio for kids facing possible closure

    Given the tough economic times, an art and music studio for children in Vancouver is facing possible closure.

    Chorus and Clouds Kitsilano has had trouble filling classes, and owner Jess Schellenberg says the landlord won’t let her break the lease for less than $130,000.

    “We’re at risk of not only losing my business, but potentially having to sell our house and leave Vancouver,” Schellenberg told CTV News in an interview. “I think the economic landscape has really impacted families and unfortunately the Kitsilano studio is on the verge of closure.”

    The situation has become so dire that Schellenberg turned to Instagram to ask for help.

    She says she's open to different options. She’s open to partners willing to invest or someone simply taking over the lease at the Kitsilano location. The post also appeals for business in the forms of class registration or birthday bookings.

    The original Chorus and Clouds location in Mount Pleasant is in better shape, but she’s concerned the financial issues in Kits could bring down her whole operation.

    “To come up with those kind of funds is nearly impossible because we only have a few months left of solvency in our business,” Schellenberg said.

    Schellenberg’s situation is a microcosm of what many small businesses are dealing with around the province, as many people tighten their belts during this period of high inflation and high interest rates.

    “Consumers are dedicating or allocating more of their income to higher interest payments, higher mortgage payments,” Jairo Yunis with the Canadian Federation of Independent Business told CTV News in an interview.

    “In this inflationary environment, we’re seeing increases in rental costs as well, so then they have less discretionary income to spend on businesses.”

    Unless something changes, Schellenberg says the Kitsilano studio will likely have to close in two months.

