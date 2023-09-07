Vancouver Aquarium spins off marine mammal rescue centre as independent charity

The Vancouver Aquarium's Marine Mammal Rescue centre is, after more than 60 years of operation, officially a registered charity.

The aquarium announced the establishment of the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society as a newly registered charity Thursday, saying the move would allow the centre to "expand its vital work of rescuing, rehabilitating and releasing marine mammals in distress."

Previously, the rescue centre was part of the aquarium itself. Though it remains housed there, it is now a legally distinct entity.

The aquarium was previously owned by the non-profit Ocean Wise Conservation Society, but was sold in 2021 to Herschend Enterprises, a U.S.-based tourism and entertainment company.

At the time, executives said the sale saved the Stanley Park attraction from bankruptcy, after it endured a months-long closure and significantly decreased traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regardless of the aquarium's owner, the marine mammal rescue centre has maintained a unique mission within the facility.

"For more than 60 years, the VAMMR program has rescued, rehabilitated and released thousands of marine animals, including seals, sea otters, turtles, porpoises, and sea lions,” said Dr. Martin Haulena the rescue centre's executive director, in a news release Thursday.

"We also respond to medical emergencies in the field, including disentangling marine mammals caught in fishing gear or plastic. No one else in Canada, and few facilities around the world, have the skills and expertise our team does to help in these situations."

VAMMR responds to more than 300 marine mammal emergencies each year and runs Canada's only dedicated marine mammal hospital, according to the aquarium.

"Getting our charitable status is a significant milestone in our history," said VAMMR manager Lindsaye Akhurst, in the release. "With the support of our donors, we will be able to give even more marine mammals a second chance at life."

As an independent charity, VAMMR will have its own staff, board of directors and finances, separate from the aquarium. It says its work will not change, and it will still be subject to the same laws and regulations that govern that work.