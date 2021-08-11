VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Aquarium will reopen its doors next week after being closed for nearly a full year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement Wednesday, officials with the attraction said it will reopen over the weekend for aquarium members, then on Aug. 16 for the general public.

"We are very delighted to be reopening. The Vancouver Aquarium has been one of the top attractions in this region and a leader in marine mammal rescue for over 60 years," said Clint Wright, Vancouver Aquarium executive director, in a news release.

"Everyone at the aquarium has been working hard to prepare for this reopening."

The attraction closed in early September, citing "financially challenging times." At the time, executives at the 64-year-old facility said the decision was based on an almost 80 per cent decline in ticket sales.

More than 200 full-time, part-time and casual staff members were laid off when the attraction closed.

Then, in April, the attraction announced it had been sold to a U.S.-based tourism and entertainment company, Herschend Enterprises. Executives said the sale helped save the attraction from bankruptcy.

One it reopens, capacity at the aquarium will be limited through an online reservation system. Masks are recommended for all guests 12 and older who aren't fully vaccinated.

"The health and safety of our guests, staff and animals has always been our top priority and has guided every decision to reopening," Wright said.

"This new reservation tool will make it easy for our guests to schedule their visit and ensure there is adequate capacity available."

New attractions at the aquarium include an interactive 4D theatre experience and a marine mammal rescue exhibit.