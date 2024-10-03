BC Conservatives promise to end ICBC monopoly, build transportation infrastructure

Driving down the cost of car insurance is a priority, says BC Conservative Leader John Rustad, who is pledging to eliminate ICBC's monopoly.

“Introduce competition – the ability for competition with ICBC – to make sure there is fair and proper insurance for people here in British Columbia,” said Rustad on Thursday.

He says he'd keep the no-fault scheme for minor injuries – making up 85 percent of claims – but ditch it for serious, life-threatening ones.

B.C. NDP Leader David Eby said Thursday that Rustad's plan – which has been implemented in other provinces – would actually cost young drivers more.

“This is a direct threat to affordability," Eby said. "John Rustad knows it. The numbers are obvious. You can look at the other provinces and compare."

Transportation was a major theme for the BC Conservatives on Thursday. The party also rolled out a slew of promises including building a new bridge over Okanagan Lake, expanding Highway 1 to six lanes to Chilliwack, and expanding the Patullo Bridge to six lanes as soon as possible. Rustad also promised there would be no tolls for either bridges or roads and to fully fund TransLink for two years.

Other commitments include replacing the George Massey Tunnel faster than scheduled and extending the SkyTrain to Newton in Surrey.

For businesses in Surrey – B.C.’s fastest-growing city – that sounds good, but the devil's in the details.

“It’s great to see that these items that will impact Surrey and our business community regionally are part of this platform," said Jasroop Gosal, of the Surrey Board of Trade.

"However, until we see the finances, the budgets, the actual details, we still remain skeptical."

Rustad also unveiled plans to help struggling small businesses on Thursday, pledging to reduce red tape for small businesses by 25 per cent, creating a ministry of red tape reduction and reducing small business taxes from two per cent to one.

“Businesses across the province have identified the cost of business as not just an impediment to them thriving, but surviving,” said Jeff Bray, the head of the Business Improvement Areas of B.C.

“It’s a positive step. It's a recognition that small businesses are struggling under the cost of doing business.”

Rustad says his party will release its full platform soon, with school and child-care plans coming in the next couple of days.

The only televised leaders debate ahead of the B.C. election is happening from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 8, 2024. You can watch live on CTV News or stream it on this website