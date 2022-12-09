Vancouver Aquarium releases 6 rescued harbour seals into wild
Six rescued harbour seals who were cared for by the Vancouver Aquarium are being released back into the wild Friday.
Hairy Pottery, Turkish Washcloth, Sesame Snap, Black Tassel, Wakame and Bleached Brunette are the names of the last bunch of rescued seals to leave the aquarium’s care this year.
“It is a touching and rewarding experience to see rescued and rehabilitated animals released back into the wild,” Todd Hauptman, the aquarium’s communications manager, told CTV News.
The reasons the seals came into the aquariums care include malnourishment, maternal separation and infections. Treatment provided by the MMRC includes rehydration, tube feeding, wound care and other treatments.
“Once the seals were stabilized and old enough, they are weaned on to solids and go through ‘fish school.’ After eating fish on their own, they are introduced to a larger pool with other seals, where they usually stay until they are ready for release,” said Hauptman.
He says each rescued seal spends an average of 70 days at the aquarium’s Marine Mammal Rescue Centre for medical care. According to the profiles on the centres website, these six spent between 133-144 days in treatment.
Nine harbour seals remain in the MMRC, and represent four different habitats.
