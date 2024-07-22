UVic Palestine solidarity encampment coming down

VANCOUVER
Protesters at the Palestine solidarity encampment at the University of Victoria took down their tents Monday morning after the university issued a trespassing notice.

Students were told they had to be out by 8 a.m. By 10 a.m., most of the tents had come down and dozens of people were packing up camp.

Protesters told CTV News they decided to leave to avoid arrest.

The encampment was established on May 1 in response to the Israel-Hamas war. Protestors called on the university to divest from companies that are profiting off of Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza.

“We want to make UVic’s investments genocide-free,” an encampment representative told CTV News in May.

In a statement released Saturday, UVic said it has been negotiating with protestors through a facilitator since mid-June.

“Unfortunately, we have not successfully achieved agreement on the process and timeline for decampment,” the statement reads. “The university was disappointed to learn of this impasse through social media posts from People’s Park UVic.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

