Update expected on fatal shooting of well-known gangster near North Vancouver Superstore

Homicide investigators will provide an update Tuesday on a brazen daylight shooting in North Vancouver.

A well-known gangster was gunned down in a Superstore parking lot on Seymour Boulevard Friday.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team identified the victim on Saturday as 34-year-old Milad Rahimi.

“I can tell you that Mr. Rahimi was-known to police and we believe this is a targeted shooting,” said Det. Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi of IHIT on Saturday.

Rahimi was hit just after 2:45 p.m. Friday. He was rushed to hospital, but died from his injuries.

“We're hoping to speak with Mr. Rahimi’s his friends and associates in an effort to build a leading up to the days of this murder,” said Dhesi.

The gangster was arrested in Vancouver in 2008, in connection to a violent kidnapping, however all charges against him were later stayed.

“His murder has all the hallmarks of a targeted gang hit. Although it is in the early stages of our investigation to make links to the Lower Mainland conflict, Mr. Rahimi did have a lengthy gang ties nationally and internationally,” said Dhesi over the weekend.

IHIT says those includes ties to the notorious United Nations gang.

Investigators have released this dash-cam video of what they believe is the suspect fleeing the crime scene, moments after the shooting.

The driver of the dark blue, newer model Mazda fled north on Seymour Boulevard and then turned westbound on Mount Seymour Boulevard.

Police have discovered that the licence plates on the vehicle were stolen.

They’ve been asking anyone with video from that area Friday afternoon to come forward.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Ben Nesbit