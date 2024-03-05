VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Unlicensed driver nabbed for excessive speeding in North Vancouver

    The North Vancouver RCMP shared this photo in a social media post on March 5, 2024. The North Vancouver RCMP shared this photo in a social media post on March 5, 2024.
    An unlicensed driver going more than twice the speed limit in North Vancouver had his truck impounded and was slapped with more than $500 in fines, according to authorities.

    The North Vancouver RCMP, in a social media post, said the driver was clocked in his "newly purchased" pickup going 172 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

    "Not only did he receive an excessive speeding ticket with seven-day impound, he was also ticketed for being an unlicensed driver, as he failed to obtain his BC driver’s licence after living in the province for over a year," the post says.

    A spokesperson for the detachment told CTV News the driver was pulled over late Friday evening on Highway 1 westbound at the Capilano Road off-ramp. The fine for excessive speeding was $368 and the fine for not having a licence was $138. The driver will also be on the hook for towing and storage fees.

    According to ICBC, speeding is a factor in one-in-four fatal crashes in the province annually. On average, 80 people are killed each year, according to the insurer's data from 2017 to 2021.

