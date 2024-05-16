'Lifetime of worse health': B.C. doctor warns about long-term impacts of wildfire smoke
Southern British Columbians may see smoky skies from wildfires burning in the northeastern part of the province over the weekend and one local doctor is warning of the potential long-term health risks associated with that poor air quality.
According to FireSmoke Canada, which is operated by the weather forecast research team at the University of British Columbia, southern B.C. including Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island could see some smoky skies in the region starting Friday evening.
Dr. Melissa Lem spoke to CTV Morning Live Thursday about the health impacts of wildfire smoke.
"The high and very high risk air quality events get a lot of attention but the negative health impacts from wildfire smoke also start to build up at lower levels," she said.
Lem explained about two-thirds of patient visits to doctors for asthma happen when the air quality risk is "in the low and moderate range," which is when smoke and haze might not be visible.
Research is also beginning to emerge about the long-term impacts of wildfire smoke. Some of the most alarming results, Lem said, were the impacts on babies and kids.
Lem explained that 30,000 children who were in utero during the 2017 wildfire season were followed up with by researchers.
"If their moms lived in areas with bad smoke, they were more likely to be born premature and with low birth weight," Lem said. "Even when they grew older, these kids get bronchitis, laryngitis and croup more often. So these smoke events, unfortunately, could be setting kids up for a lifetime of worse health. And that's why it's so important for all of us to have measures in place to protect us."
While Lem said spending time outside is typically good for a person's health, for those with medical conditions like asthma, heart disease or diabetes, it might be better to stay inside when smoke is present.
"If your mental health is suffering, you could consider putting on an N95 mask and heading out into a local green space," she said.
Those who are at higher risk should consider limiting their time outside when the air quality index reaches four or higher, Lem said, adding the rating goes up to 10.
During poor air quality events it's also important to make sure indoor air quality is also safe, Lem advised. Keeping windows closed and using air purifiers with high efficiency particulate air, or HEPA, filters can help.
"We want to avoid creating air pollution inside our homes," she said. "That means avoiding, for example, burning candles or vacuuming and also using gas stoves."
DEVELOPING Latest updates on the major wildfires currently burning in Canada
Thousands of Canadians have been displaced as fires burn in Alberta, B.C. and Manitoba. Here are the latest updates.
Veteran TSN sportscaster Darren Dutchyshen has died
Veteran TSN broadcaster Darren 'Dutch' Dutchyshen, one of Canada’s best-known sports journalists, has died. He was 57. His family says 'he passed as he was surrounded by his closest loved ones.'
Toronto man killed his mother and decapitated her — but it wasn't murder, lawyers argue
A ‘lifetime of abuse’ led Dallas Ly to snap and repeatedly stab his mother inside their Leslieville apartment in 2022 but he never intended to kill her, his defence lawyers argued during at his murder trial in Toronto on Thursday.
He had dreams of running for Canada in the Olympics, then he learned his family would be deported
A burgeoning track star says his dream of going to the Olympics is being derailed by a deportation order after Immigration officials rejected his family’s claim for asylum
Kidnapped by her father and kept in a crawl space: Court documents reveal Montreal horror story
A Montreal father who kidnapped his daughter who has autism and lied to police when they asked where she was should serve three years in prison, a Crown prosecutor said.
Loblaw agrees to sign grocery code of conduct after months of negotiations
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. said Thursday it's ready to sign on to the grocery code of conduct, paving the way for an agreement that's been years in the making.
Teen died from eating a spicy chip as part of social media challenge, autopsy report concludes
A medical examiner says a Massachusetts teen who participated in a spicy tortilla chip challenge died from ingesting a substance 'with a high capsaicin concentration.'
Pierre Poilievre presses Justin Trudeau for summer pause on carbon and fuel taxes
To give Canadians a break on their summer road trips, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to suspend all gas and diesel taxes from Victoria Day to Labour Day.
Canada sanctions four Israelis over 'extremist' settler violence in West Bank
Canada on Thursday imposed sanctions on four Israeli individuals accused of violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, joining allies including the United States and Britain in attempting to deter growing settler violence.
Vancouver Island
B.C. nurse suspended for 'significant' privacy breaches
A nurse in Metro Vancouver has been suspended for two weeks and ordered to take remedial education after she accessed the personal health records of several people for no work-related purpose.
Fort Nelson, B.C., wildfire expands to 127 square kilometres, but away from town
British Columbia's wildfire service says the blaze threatening the northern community of Fort Nelson now spans nearly 130 square kilometres, but it had spread away from the town along its southern flank.
Kelowna
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
Edmonton
Four 1970s homicides linked to serial killer, Alberta Mounties to reveal Friday
A dead serial sexual offender and killer has been linked to four homicides in the 1970s in Alberta, RCMP say.
Wildfire near Fort McMurray only one burning out of control in Alberta: province
The MWF-017 wildfire burning southwest of Fort McMurray is the only wildfire classified as out of control in Alberta, provincials announced in an update on Thursday morning.
'We are looking for fairness': CKUA begins letter-writing campaign to seek federal investment
Local radio station CKUA is launching a public letter campaign to ask the federal government for financial assistance.
Calgary
Alberta UCP switches ticket seller for controversial COVID-19 event in June
A website that was selling tickets to a controversial Alberta UCP town hall has dropped the event.
Black bear cub with 'severe neurological disease' euthanized in Banff
A black bear cub with signs of neurological disease was euthanized in Banff last week.
Best patio in Canada? Apparently it's in Banff
The patio at an Alberta bar nestled in the Rocky Mountains has been crowned as the best in all of Canada.
Lethbridge
Small town Alberta school to switch to 4-day week
A school west of Lethbridge has shortened its weekly schedule for the new year, a move the board says offers more flexibility for its students and their families.
City of Lethbridge working to keep post-secondary graduates local
Each year, 15,000 students study at either the University of Lethbridge or Lethbridge College. Now, the City of Lethbridge is working to figure out how it can get more of those students to stay after graduation.
Visitor information providers gain local tourism knowledge through interactive bus tour
Frontline workers in the hospitality and tourism industry took a tour around main attractions in Lethbridge to get a better understanding of local offerings.
Winnipeg
Ex-wife of admitted serial killer testifies about violent and sexually abusive relationship
Jeremy Skibicki’s ex-wife was called as a Crown witness in the 37-year-old accused’s quadruple homicide trial in Manitoba’s Court of King’s Bench on Thursday.
'Inhumane conditions': 68 dogs pulled from Winnipeg home
Nearly six dozen dogs were seized from a home Wednesday morning by the Winnipeg Humane Society. It is the largest known seizure of animals in the city’s history.
Suspicious death under investigation in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police are investigating the suspicious death of a 35-year-old man earlier this month.
Regina
'Enough is enough': Saskatchewan Speaker cuts up party membership card
Saskatchewan's legislative Speaker has cut up his party membership card, saying 'enough is enough' ahead of the last day of the spring sitting.
Expect to see a lot more traffic enforcement on Sask. highways over the May Long Weekend
As fatal crashes in the province have nearly doubled when compared to last year – Saskatchewan RCMP are encouraging safe driving practices ahead of the May Long Weekend.
Saskatoon
Is it safe to use your phone to collect points in the drive-thru?
The Saskatchewan RCMP wants you to know it’s not targeting drive-thrus to ticket people for using their fast food reward apps.
Police investigating after woman stabbed in Saskatoon park during morning walk
Saskatoon police are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Thursday morning in a park along 18th Street West.
Toronto
Ontario's so-called 'Crypto King' soliciting investments as recently as February: police
Ontario’s so-called ‘Crypto King’ Aiden Pleterski was soliciting new investors as recently as February – a year-and-a-half after he was petitioned into bankruptcy for allegedly running a Ponzi scheme worth more than $40 million - police alleged on Thursday.
Montreal
WATCH: Two baby falcons emerge from shells at the Universite de Montreal
Two falcons hatched from the University of Montreal's nest on Thursday, while a nest in Kahnawake, Que. welcomed four eggs that were in a precarious location due to construction near Trois-Rivieres.
Father charged with second-degree murder in daughter's stabbing death southwest of Montreal
A father has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his 34-year-old daughter in southern Quebec.
Ottawa
OC Transpo will still not commit to opening date for Trillium Line
OC Transpo officials say there are still several hurdles to clear before service begins on the Trillium Line, as construction and testing continues on Ottawa's new north-south rail line.
Man jumps from second floor to escape fire in Ottawa's Alta Vista neighbourhood
The Ottawa Fire Service says firefighters responded to a call for a fire on Tall Oak Private, near the Ottawa Hospital General Campus, at approximately 9:30 a.m.
Ottawa athlete heading to Paris Olympics in July: 'I'm so excited'
An Ottawa athlete has been named to team Canada for the Paris Olympics in July and will be competing in three canoe/kayak events.
Atlantic
Spring precipitation, wildfire update for the Maritimes
Seasonal predictions for fire weather severity by Natural Resources Canada have the Maritimes forecast as near average for the next three months.
Daily burn ban fine raised to $25K in Nova Scotia
Lighting a fire during a daily burn ban in Nova Scotia will cost a pretty penny this summer.
London
Man pulled from King Street fire dies from injuries
A man who was pulled from a burning building in Old East Village on Wednesday has succumbed to his injuries, London police announced on Thursday.
18 year old charged after crashing into school bus
An 18-year-old resident of Tillsonburg is facing charges after crashing into a school bus with students aboard in South-West Oxford early Thursday morning.
Oxford Street East reopened following house fire
Oxford Street East has reopened after a fire broke out at an east end residence on Thursday morning.
Kitchener
Puppies found abandoned in box by Hwy. 401 ramp
The local humane society is asking for the public's help to care for five puppies that were found abandoned in a box near Hwy. 401 in Kitchener.
OPP release new information in alleged sexual assault at Fergus business
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police say a woman was sexually assaulted by an unknown man at a Fergus retailer last week.
Northern Ontario
Northern Ont. police searching for second stabbing suspect
One person is in custody while a second suspect is on the loose following a stabbing that sent two people to hospital in northern Ontario, police say.
N.L.
Study says aquaculture likely driving wild salmon extinction in Newfoundland
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Newfoundland
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.