VANCOUVER -- Members of CUPE 4500 have reached a deal with Coast Mountain Bus Company that will provide wage increases and improve benefit programs for its workers.

The new four-year collective agreement between the union representing transit supervisors and Coast Mountain will also address other concerns raised since bargaining began in late 2018.

"After 14 months of hard work, we've reached an excellent agreement that we're very happy with," said CUPE 4500 president Neil Pepper, in a news release.

"It wasn't easy, but we worked with this employer to find solutions that will make a big difference moving forward, both for our members and for the public we serve."

Three separate meetings were held Monday where members voted in support of the no-concessions agreement.

The deal includes an 11.5 per cent wage increase over the life of a contract and a more expansive benefits program with eyeglasses and laser eye surgery being offered in addition to routine eye exams.

Psychological counselling will double, with an annual allowance of $2,000. There will be increases to acupuncture and appointments offering services with podiatrists and speech pathologists.

The deal also calls for improvements to bereavement and birth and adoption leaves, as well as life insurance being doubled to $2,000 annually for retirees.

CUPE 4500 represents nearly 200 frontline transit supervisors, which include maintenance supervisors and communications supervisors with Coast Mountain.

Finally, the agreement states CUPE flags will be flown at all six Coast Mountain depots in Metro Vancouver.