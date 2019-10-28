

Carly Yoshida-Butryn, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - The union representing Metro Vancouver’s transit operators has served a 72-hour strike notice to Coast Mountain Bus Company.

The union says if an agreement isn’t reached within that time frame, job action will begin. The union says that action could involve work-to-rule or rolling strikes.

Unifor says there continue to be issues over wages, benefits and working conditions.

“It’s not hard to understand what is happening here. The company is showing little respect for the difficult working conditions that our members must face every day,” said Unifor National President Jerry Dias in a statement.

Earlier this month, Unifor Local 111 voted 99 per cent in favour of striking after contract negotiations broke down on Oct. 3.